Red Cross Informs Prisoners’ Families to Stop Visits Until End of September

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said that the International Committee of the Red Cross informed the prisoners’ families on Thursday, to stop visits until the end of this September, due to the dangerous developments inside the Israeli occupation prisons.

The forces of repression and special units of the occupation army were heavily armed, and launched massive incursions and repressions in several prisons, most notably in the “Negev, Raymond, Ofer and Gilboa” prisons.

In response, Palestinian prisoners burnt 7 rooms in the Negev prison completely and 4 rooms partially, which led to a state of high security tension inside the prisons. As well, violent confrontations broke out in other prisons in response to Israeli repressive procedures.

The prisoner movement in the prisons and detention centers of the occupation announced yesterday a general mobilization and protest against all prison administration laws.

It confirmed that they will not stop until the Israeli occupation prisons administration stop all its repressive and punitive measures taken against prisoners, which started after the escape of six Palestinians from Gilboa prison last Monday.

It is noteworthy that the “Israeli” prison administration has imposed a number of district punitive measures against the prisoners, including repression, transfer and inspection operations.

The measures also includes reducing the period of their break and closing other facilities such as the laundry. These procedures come in response to the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa prison through a tunnel they dug under the prison last Monday. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)