Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque: Worshipers Invited to Increase Attendance

Al Quds City, MINA – The Islamic High Commission together with the Council of Scholars and Dai in the Palestinian City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) have urged Muslim worshipers to intensify their attendance at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan 1442 H.

The institutions appeal to Muslim worshipers especially those around the City of Al-Quds to be present at the Al-Aqsa Mosque while adhering to very strict health protocols against the coronavirus pandemic as long as they stay at the holy site, PIC reported on Tuesday, April 13.

In a joint statement, the institutions living in the City of Al-Quds emphasized that the all Al-Aqsa Mosque, with its places, roads and courtyards, is a place for worship, prayer, recitation and iktikaf.

They also urged Muslim communities around the world to make the holy month an opportunity to end all conflicts and estrangements between Muslims and humankind, describing it as “a month of unity, tolerance and compassion.”

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine Syaikh Mohamed Hussein has announce Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as the first day of the holy month Ramadan 1442 H.

The announcement follows a meeting held by the Palestinian Fatwa Council at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Syaikh Hussein congratulated the Muslim community around the world and the Palestinian inside and abroad on welcoming the start of the holy month.

The Muslim country and Arab include Yemen, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, announced the sighting of the crescent moon or moonlight of Ramadan on Monday night (12/4). (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)