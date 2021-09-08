Rally in Support of Palestinian Prisoners

Ramallah, MINA – During the weekly rally in front of the International Committee of Red Cross’s office in al-Bireh city on Tuesday, the families of Palestinian prisoners demanded international protection for the prisoners especially those suffering illnesses.

The families called for the release of administrative detainees and for responding to the demands of hunger strikers, Palinfo reported.

Qadora Fares, the head of Palestinian Prisoners Society, told the rally that the Israeli Galboa prison administration was imposing strict measures on section two after six prisoners managed to escape the prison from that section.

Fares expressed concern over the conditions of prisoners and warned of negative repercussions of the Israeli prison’s punitive measures.

He also called for international efforts to protect the prisoners, especially the hunger strikers, including Kayed al-Fasfos, and Meqdad al-Qawasmeh who have been on hunger strike for over two months.(T/R3/RE1)

