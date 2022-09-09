Queen of UK Elizabeth II Dies

London, MINA – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. She is the longest-serving monarch in the kingdom.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace was quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“The King and Empress will remain at Balmoral tonight and will return to London tomorrow,” he added.

The Queen has had health problems for the past 12 months due to her old age. She had to cancel many engagements due to problems and doctor’s advice.

Queen Elizabeth made her last public appearance at the Platinum Jubilee in June when she marked her 70th year in the British Empire. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)