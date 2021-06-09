Qatari Emir to Continue Supports the Palestinian Freedom

Doha, MINA – Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani express his country’s continue support for the Palestinian struggle for independence.

He also express his hopes for a Palestinian reconciliation settlement, which he stressed is a strong factor for achieving a just cause for the Palestinian people.

The statement by the Emir of Qatar was delivered while receiving the official visit of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The two leaders discussed recent political developments, the situation in Jerusalem, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was also attended by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem and Palestinian Ambassador to Qatar Munir Ghannam, Wafa News Agency reported.

PM Shtayyeh briefed the Emir of Qatar about diplomatic steps, especially the progress of relations with the new United States government, whose policies differ from those of the previous administration.

He called for filling the current political vacuum by proposing a political path that ends the Israeli occupation and leads to the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions through the International Quartet, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides also discussed the reconstruction of the devastated Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of maintaining calm and ensuring that aggression against Palestinians does not repeat itself, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Also discussed to reactivate the higher joint committee between Palestine and Qatar, and improve trade relations between the two countries.

The Palestinian PM also explained to the Emir about the situation in the city of Jerusalem, including the ethnic cleansing and racist practices imposed by the occupying authorities, and the efforts to expel and forcibly displace the Palestinian population, especially in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, in addition to the efforts to divide the Al-Masjid al-Al-Musqamah Aqsa in place and time.

Shtayyeh also met yesterday with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani in Doha, discussing similar issues and the latest political developments.

They also discussed strengthening mutual cooperation between the two countries and the importance of increasing Palestinian exports to the Qatari market, increasing the number of Palestinian teachers in Qatar, and opening up the labor market for Palestinian engineers and nurses.

Shtayyeh praised the educational scholarships Qatar offers to Palestinians.

The two sides also discussed reviving the agreement between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, economy and trade.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Minister reiterated Qatar’s continued support for Palestine at all levels and fields, praising Palestinian teachers for their role in the revival of education in Qatar. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)