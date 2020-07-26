Select Language

Latest
-293 min. agoAmbassador Mirzayev: Azerbaijan Never Give up Narogo-Karabakh to Armenia
-257 min. agoAs 208 Mosques of Astra Group Implement New Habbits Adabtation
-223 min. agoIsraeli Bulldozers Continue to Expand Illegal Settlements in Salfit
-206 min. agoQatar to Pay Monthly Cash Aid to 100.000 Gaza Families
-205 min. agoSaudi Sends Thermal Cameras to Fight Virus in Yemen
Middle East

Qatar to Pay Monthly Cash Aid to 100.000 Gaza Families

Doha, MINA – The Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza announced on Friday that it would start paying cash aid to needy families in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Qatar News Agency reported.

Chairman of the Committee Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi added that the assistance is paid for Gaza families in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development.

He explained that the distribution will take place through the post offices in the governorates of the Gaza Strip for 100,000 families, at $100 per family, and the distribution will continue until Wednesday.

He pointed out that all safety measures will be taken during the distribution of the assistance, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as quoted from MEMO.

Since November 2018, the committee has been paying this monthly assistance and funding development and work programs in Gaza as part of the understandings to stop the activities of the Great March of Return.

Gaza has been under a strict Israeli siege since 2007 and has been subjected to three destructive Israeli wars during this siege.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news