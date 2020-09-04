Qatar Provides US$ 34 Million to Prevent Crisis in Gaza

Doha, MINA – The head of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, Ambassador (Ambassador) Muhammad Al-Emadi confirmed, that his country has provided assistance of US $ 34 million to prevent a humanitarian crisis that is getting worse in Gaza.

Speaking to Al Araby TV, Al-Emadi said as much as US $ 7 million of which was for people affected by Covid-19.

“More humanitarian needs will be discussed at a later date,” he said, reported MEMO on Thursday.

Al-Emadi is also a figure who succeeded in mediating between Hamas and Israel so that a truce was reached a few days ago.

“We understand Hamas demands in Gaza to be reasonable, to represent the demands of the Gaza people, and to prevent more attacks from Israel,” he said.

Then, Al-Emadi said international solidarity and support for Gaza is currently weak, unlike ten years ago.

“I met with the UN Coordinator for Middle East Peace Nickolay Mladenov and discussed support for Gaza,” he explained.

“He promised to do so, stressing that it is now difficult to get the support he needs,” he added.

In addition, regarding the issue of electricity supply, Al-Emadi has met with the Head of the Israel Energy Company, Delek and discussed with him to supply gas to Gaza power plants.

Regarding the Rafah Hospital, he revealed, the hospital was funded by private institutions.

He also revealed that Israel agreed to issue 7,000 work permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)