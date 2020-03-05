Qatar Charity Distributes Winter Aids for 639 Gaza Families

Gaza, MINA – Qatar Charity (QC) through its offices in the Gaza Strip, distributed winter aid in the form of blankets and nylon roof coverings to 639 families in Gaza, in collaboration with the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development.

Around 523 families were recommended by the ministry, while other beneficiaries were families sponsored by Qatar Charity as part of the social welfare program in Gaza, thus quoted from Iloveqatar on Thursday, March 5.

Each poor family receives a 120 square meter waterproof winter blanket and waterproof nylon roof covering.

The assistance was distributed through the Ministry of Social Development directly under the supervision of Qatar Charity staff.

The Director of Qatar Charity in the Gaza Strip, Mohammed Abu Haloub, explained residents in the Gaza Strip are in dire need of blankets and waterproof nylon roof coverings because it is currently the rainy season, and Qatar Charity came to implement the project.

“Poor families living under worsening economic situations in the Gaza Strip are unable to meet basic needs for their winters. We want to help protect them from the cold and their homes from rain, “Abu Haloub said.

The beneficiaries expressed their joy at getting this waterproof blanket and roof covering. They hope Qatar Charity will continue to support them and their families in need. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)