Qatar Bans Alcohol at World Cup Stadiums

Dubai, MINA – The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday announced the ban on selling alcoholic drinks in World Cup stadiums and their vicinity, stressing that the decision was made with the host country Qatar, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to FIFA’s statement on its website: “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters. There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.”

The statement added: “Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.”

“The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” continued the FIFA statement.

According to the Discover Qatar page on the World Cup website: “Alcohol is not part of local culture, but hospitality is. Alcohol is served in licensed restaurants, bars and hotels and will be available in additional locations during the tournament, including the FIFA Fan Festival (after 6:30 pm).”

Qatar will host the World Cup between 20 November and 18 December.

The World Cup will kick off with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in the first World Cup held in the Middle East and Arab world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)