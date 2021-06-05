PT KAI Builds Mosque at Solobalapan Station

Surakarta, MINA – PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) builds a mosque at Solobalapan Station, Banjarsari, Surakarta City. The mosque is located at the front next to the station entrance.

PT KAI Commissioner Riza Primadi, KAI President Director Didiek Hartantyo, KAI Strategic Planning and Business Development Director Jeffrie N. Koromp and the Surakarta Secretary did the Groundbreaking for the Mosque Construction on Friday.

“On Friday, this blessed day, the groundbreaking for the construction of a mosque at Solobalapan Station is a form of gratitude for KAI for continuing to do something of value and we really hope that what is our intention is that the construction of this mosque will make space and a vehicle for the surrounding community as well as for train customers in Solo to carry out worship,” said PT KAI President Director Didiek Hartantyo in his speech.

Meanwhile, Executive Vice President of PT KAI Daop 6 Yogyakarta Asdo Atrivianto said the mosque will be built as high as 2 floors with an area of ​​735 m2 and a capacity of 600 worshipers.

“This mosque will also be equipped with pedestrian facilities, gardens, bathrooms & ablution places for both men and women, towers, lockers, tool rooms, and multipurpose rooms,” he added.

Asdo said the construction of the mosque is targeted to be completed in less than a year and along with the expansion of the parking area in the Solobalapan Station area.

“It is hoped that the construction of the mosque and the expansion of the parking area at the Solobalapan Station can improve services at the station and be utilized properly by KAI customers and residents around the station,” he said. (T/RE1)

