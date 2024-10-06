Protest Genocide in Gaza, American Journalist Sets Self on Fire Near White House

An American journalist sets himself on fire near the White House in Washington

Washington, MINA – A photojournalist in the United States, Samuel Mena Jr., set himself on fire near the White House in Washington, DC, to protest the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Footage uploaded on social media on Sunday shows a person setting his hand on fire in a demonstration of solidarity on the one-year of the genocide in Gaza. Quoted from Quds Press.

The US police intervened in the incident, extinguished the fire, and took him to the hospital for treatment.

When the man burned his hand, he shouted, “I am a journalist: “I am a journalist. Please stop the fake news.”

Eyewitnesses said that Samuel Mena Jr., is a journalist working for CBS newspaper, who spread fake news about Gaza.

For 366 consecutive days, the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with the support of the United States and Europe, where its warplanes bombard the surroundings of hospitals, buildings, towers and Palestinian civilian homes and destroy them over the heads of their residents, and prevent the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza has killed more than 41,825 people, injured more than 96,910 others, and displaced 90 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations (UN). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)