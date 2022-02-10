Priyanka Gandhi Supports Hijab: Women’s Rights

New Delhi, MINA – In the midst of the ongoing headscarf dispute in Karnataka, an Indian state, the Secretary General of the Congress Party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supports women who protest against the hijab ban.

“Women’s right to decide what they want to wear,” the opposition Congress party leader said on Twitter. Local media The Siasat Daily reported on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s a bikini, a ghoonghat, jeans or a headscarf, it’s a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women,” said Priyanka, daughter of senior Indian politicians Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia.

Her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was India’s first female Prime Minister (1966-1977), the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, an Indian independence figure who was also India’s first prime minister (1947-1964).

Previously on Tuesday, the Congress Party had raised the hijab issue in Parliament.

The Karnataka High Court will hear petitions questioning the refusal of permission to wear headscarves into classrooms by Udupi Pre-University students and others.

In light of the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the Indian government of the BJP party, has announced a three-day holiday for schools and colleges starting Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the students to wait until the court orders and not to be provoked.

“I appeal to all students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All relevant parties are asked to cooperate,” he said. (T/RE1)

