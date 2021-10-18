President Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister’s Visit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo received an honorary visit from Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

During the meeting, the President said Malaysia is a close neighbor of Indonesia and the relationship between the two countries is important to continue to improve.

“Indonesia and Malaysia will be able to continue to enhance cooperation. Not only for our bilateral interests but also for regional peace and prosperity,” the President said as quoted from a press release from the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat.

After the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who was also present to accompany the President, said Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yakoob plans to visit Indonesia in November.

President Jokowi, said Retno, welcomed the planned arrival of PM Sabri. The visit shows the strong relationship between the two countries and will be used to discuss not only bilateral relations but also regional and global issues.

During the meeting, the President said that both countries need to start preparing for safe travel, including for business people, of course, by continuing to pay attention to health factors and the Covid-19 condition.

Therefore, said Retno, President Jokowi hopes that during the Malaysian PM’s visit, the two parties can agree on travel corridor arrangements, mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and mutual recognition of the systems used by the two countries.

In addition, during the meeting, President Jokowi reiterated the importance of the issue of protecting Indonesian citizens in Malaysia and will continue to pay attention to the issue.

“This is always a concern of President Jokowi whenever he meets the PM of Malaysia because there are quite a lot of them and the protection of Indonesian citizens in Malaysia has always been President Jokowi’s priority,” said Retno.

“The President hopes that this cooperation for protection will be further strengthened,” said Retno. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)