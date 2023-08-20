President Jokowi Makes Working Visits to Four Countries in Africa

Deli Serdang, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo departed for Africa on Sunday, to conduct working visits to four countries in the region.

This visit is Jokowi’s first visit to the African region as president.

“We will visit four countries, namely Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa, and this is my first visit as president to the African region,” said the President in his press statement before departure at Kualanamu International Airport, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra.

Jokowi stated that Indonesia and Africa had a long historical relationship because Indonesia was the initiator and host of the Asian-African Conference (KAA) in 1955. In addition, Indonesia also played an important role in giving birth to the Non-Aligned Movement.

“It is this Bandung spirit that I will bring with me on a visit to Africa by strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South countries,” he said.

Regarding the countries to be visited, the President said that Kenya and Tanzania had shown their commitment to continuing to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia.

“Kenya and Tanzania opened their embassies in Jakarta last year. This is the commitment of the two countries to continue to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the President, Mozambique is the first African country to have a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Indonesia. Meanwhile, the visit to South Africa, continued the President, was to fulfill an invitation to attend the 2023 BRICS Summit.

“Of course, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit there will be various bilateral meetings with other heads of state,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)