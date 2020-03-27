President Jokowi Joins G20 Virtual Summit

Bogor, MINA – President Joko Widodo attended the G20 Extraordinary Summit virtually from Bogor Presidential Palace on Thursday night.

The President continued to attend the summit although there was still sorrow over the passing of the mother, Sujiatmi Notomiharjo on Wednesday afternoon.

As quoted from the Cabinet Secretary’s website, President Jokowi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

The extraordinary G20 extraordinary summit was initiated by Saudi Arabia as the G20 presidency in 2020. The meeting discussed the efforts of G20 member countries in handling Covid-19.

The meeting opened with an opening remarks from King Salman bin Abdulaziz at 15.00 Saudi Arabia time or at 19.00 WIB.

A total of 20 member countries, 7 invited countries, 9 international organizations, and 2 regional organizations took part in the G20 Extraordinary Summit.

The Heads of State or Heads of Government participating in the summit included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (T/RE1)

