President Jokowi Invites G7 Countries to Invest Electric Cars Ecosystem in Indonesia

Elmau, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo invites G7 countries to contribute to take advantage of investment opportunities in the clean energy sector in Indonesia, including the development of electric car and lithium battery ecosystem.

“Especially investment opportunities in the clean energy sector in Indonesia, including the development of an electric car and lithium battery ecosystem,” said President Jokowi while attending the G7 summit working lunch session with the topic of climate change, energy, and health, in Elmau, Germany on Monday.

According to him, Indonesia’s potential as a contributor to clean energy, both in the bowels of the earth, on land, and at sea, is very large. Indonesia needs large investments and low-carbon technologies to support a fast and effective transition to clean energy.

“Indonesia needs at least US$25-30 billion for the energy transition in the next eight years. We can optimize this transition as a motor of economic growth, open up business opportunities, and create new jobs,” said Jokowi.

The President also said that in Indonesia as well as in other developing countries, the risk of climate change is very real, especially since Indonesia is an archipelagic country with 17,000 islands. The risks are not only detrimental to health, but also put farmers and fishermen in trouble.

“We really hope for the support of all G7 countries in the Indonesian Presidency at the G20. See you in Bali. Thank you,” Jokowi said.

President Jokowi arrived at the location of the G7 summit and was greeted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Monday afternoon local time.

During the official welcoming session by the German Chancellor, the President was present with leaders from the G7 partner countries, namely Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 48th G7 Summit held in Elmau, Germany, is an annual gathering of G7 countries consisting of the United States, Britain, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada and France. Indonesia is present as a G7 partner country as well as the G20 Presidency. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)