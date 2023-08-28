President Jokowi Inaugurates the Greater Jakarta Integrated LRT

President Jokowi tap-in an electronic card as a sign of the inauguration of the Jabodebek Integrated LRT, Monday (28/08/2023), at Cawang LRT Station, Jakarta. (Photo: Public Relations of Setkab/Rahmat)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the Integrated Light Rail Transit (LRT) in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Bekasi (Jabodebek) Regions, at the Cawang LRT Station, Jakarta on Monday.

“By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, this morning I inaugurated the integrated light rail LRT in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok and Bekasi areas,” said the President.

The President hopes that the 41.2-kilometer LRT line, which was built with a budget of IDR 32.6 trillion, can be utilized by the people in Jabodetabek.

“We hope that people will flock to the LRT, both from Cibubur and its surroundings and Bekasi and its surroundings, so we can avoid traffic jams and reduce pollution,” he said.

After giving his remarks, the President tap-in the electronic card as a sign of the inauguration of the LRT operation.

Previously the Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi said that the Jabodebek LRT complemented the existing mass transportation, namely electric rail trains (KRL), main modes of transportation (MRT), and integrated highway buses (BRT).

“After we started the MRT (mass rapid transit/integrated mode of transportation) we are now operating the Jabodebek LRT, then soon we will use or inaugurate the fast train between Jakarta and Bandung,” said Budi.

Budi said the Jabodebek LRT was part of the government’s efforts to realize integrated and environmentally friendly transportation. Budi hopes that the transportation concept in Jabodebek can be an example for the development of urban transportation throughout Indonesia.

“One of our efforts is to achieve environmental friendliness but also prioritizes safety and service, which has been integrated into various other modes of transportation in the capital city and its surroundings, namely KRL, then BRT or bus, then now there is also the MRT and also Jaklingko, until later integration It can also reach Bandung,” said Budi.

Budi said the Jabodebek LRT was developed with modern and advanced rail transportation technology.

“The realization of modernizing public transportation with railway technology that is increasingly capable and we must be proud because this is being done by the nation’s children,” said Budi. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)