President Jokowi Checks Alugoro Submarines Made in Indonesia

President Jokowi when entering the Alugoro Submarine at PT PAL, Surabaya, East Java, Monday (1/27). (Photo: PR / Agung).

Surabaya, MINA – President Joko Widodo on Monday (1/27) morning paid a visit to the Indonesian Navy Penataran (PAL) in Surabaya, East Java and had the opportunity to get into the KRI Alugoro-405 Submarine made by a State-Owned Enterprise (BUMN) the.

Previously, the president received an explanation from PT PAL President Director Budiman Saleh, the submarine had a maximum speed of 21 knots while under water with a capacity of 40 people and was able to roam for up to 50 days.

Budiman said, KRI Alugoro-405 had conducted a Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) since mid-January 2020 in Banyuwangi, East Java.

The submarine is an order of the Indonesian Navy from the collaboration between PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME) of South Korea, in a technology transfer scheme.

The President in his visit to Surabaya also chaired a Limited Meeting related to the Development of Weapons System (Alutsista) Main Equipment Policy at the Submarine Production Facility Hangar, PT PAL, Surabaya, East Java. (R / RE1)

