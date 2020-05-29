Preparation for Opening, Al-Aqsa Mosque Area Cleaned

Al-Quds, MINA – The Department of Islamic Waqf Al-Quds sterilizes and cleans the Al-Aqsa Mosque in preparation for the reopening on Sunday, May 31.

The officers cleaned the yard and corridor carpet. They also sterilize it with antiseptic material and mark the distance between the worshipers.

Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, Director of Al-Aqsa explained the activity as part of health and safety measures welcomed the guests to Al-Aqsa, as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Friday.

They asked the worshipers to follow the recommendations and medical instructions in Al-Aqsa to maintain the safety and health of the worshipers.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian leaders and Al-Quds activists refused to bow to Israeli intervention during the opening and closing of the Aqsa Mosque.

They condemned Israel’s actions which set a number of conditions for Palestinians who want to enter Al-Aqsa and take advantage of the mosque’s closure for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The leaders also regretted the decision of the waqf department to open Al-Aqsa Sunday Mosque and not this Friday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)