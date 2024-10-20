Prabowo Affirms Indonesia’s Commitment to Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has reiterated his strong commitment to supporting those who are fighting for their freedom, particularly the Palestinian people.

In his speech at the Plenary Session for the Inauguration of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term, held at the Nusantara Building in Jakarta on Sunday, Prabowo stated, “We have a principle: we must stand in solidarity and defend the oppressed around the world. Therefore, we support the independence of the Palestinian people.”

He emphasized that the Palestinian people are enduring an unjust struggle to secure their legitimate rights and regain their freedom, reaffirming Indonesia’s steadfast support for them in this fight until Palestine achieves independence.

The session was opened by Ahmad Muzani, Chairman of the MPR RI, and was attended by 709 out of 731 MPR members, meeting the quorum requirements.

During the ceremony, Mochammad Afifuddin, Chairman of the General Elections Commission (KPU), announced the commission’s decision on the presidential election results, confirming that Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have been declared the elected President and Vice President.

Following this, Prabowo Subianto took his oath of office before the MPR members.

After the oath-taking, the MPR Chairman declared that Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming are officially the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term.

The plenary session proceeded smoothly and solemnly, attended by state officials, ambassadors, and other distinguished guests. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)