Poll: Most Young Israelis Hate Palestinians in Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – A poll by the Hebrew University’s aChord Center reveals that nearly half of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox and religious nationalist youth have expressed hatred towards Palestinians and support stripping them of their Israeli citizenship, Haaretz reported.

Around 1,100 respondents aged 16 to 18 took part in the poll.

According to the poll, 49 percent of all Israeli religious teens and 23 percent of their secular counterparts want to disarm Palestinian citizens in Israel, which make up one-fifth of their country’s population.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem illustrate how this sort of statistics translates into attacks on Palestinians by illegal settlers.

Wafa news agency previously reported that a Palestinian woman died of a heart attack last Wednesday when Israeli settlers broke into her home in the occupied West Bank.

According to the settlement watchdog Peace Now, there are 132 settlements and 113 settlement outposts in the occupied territory. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The outposts are even illegal under Israeli law.

Peace Now also said that more than 413,000 settlers now live in illegal settlements.

“Moving citizens into occupied territory by war is war crime under international law,” it stated. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)