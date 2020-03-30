Police at Mecca Call for Citizens to "Stay at Home" with Various Languages (photo special)

Mecca, MINA – As a country inhabited by multinational residents, the government of Saudi Arabia has an obligation to protect citizens and expatriates from coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

“Concern for these foreigners is manifested in an appeal in the form of short messages sent to mobile phones in various world languages,” Saudinesia wrote on Monday.

Text message in Indonesian from the Saudi Ministry of Health, in this case the Provincial Government of Macca Al-Mukkaramah with the Makkah Police, campaigning “stay at home” and avoid public meetings, give a distance of at least 1 meter with others, and cough or sneeze on the elbows the inside (not spit, red).

In addition to text messages, the police also create video content in various languages ​​of the world. Uniquely, representing the Indonesian people, the message was conveyed in Javanese which sounded dialectally like jawatimuran approaching Madura.

Previously, the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday announced the lockdown of the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh, which took effect on Thursday afternoon. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)