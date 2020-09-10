PM Madbouly Affirms “Egypt’s Fully Solidarity with Sudan amid Floods

Cairo, MINA – Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has affirmed the country’s full solidarity with Sudan during the severe floods that have swept Egypt’s southerly country in recent days.

Madbouly added that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed the government to immediately provide all means of support to Sudan. Zawya reported.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madbouly said that Egypt has established an air bridge with Sudan to provide relief assistance to those affected by floods in both Sudan and South Sudan.

He added that Egypt is fully prepared to meet any needs requested by its southerly neighbour. A medical delegation consisting of 20 doctors, nurses and epidemiologists arrived to Sudan on Tuesday, headed by Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed, to provide medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Madbouly directed the concerned ministries to prepare cooperation projects proposals between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. These are presented for discussion between the three countries as soon as possible. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)