PLO: Balfour Declaration is the Beginning of Israeli Crime

Ramallah, MINA – Head of the Refugee Affairs Department at the PLO Executive Committee, Ahmed Abu Houli, said that the Balfour Declaration is the beginning of Israel’s continuing crimes to date.

“Balfour created the biggest historical grievance that continues through the Israeli occupation of our Palestinian land, and the Palestinian refugees who fled and were scattered outside their homes in refugee camps,” he told Al-Quds Al-Araby, marking the 103 years of Balfour on Monday.

He added that until now Palestine is still waiting for the support of the international community for them, and the removal of historical injustices to those who were expelled in 1948.

He demanded Britain to “apologize” to the Palestinian people for its pledge, to recognize a Palestinian state on the border of 4 June 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, and to assume its responsibility towards the Palestinian people, and to support their just cause.

“As the first country to be responsible for this tragedy, it must make compensation for its crimes, whose effects are still there,” he continued.

According to him, including today, the world should not allow the continuation of the Deal of Century with the aim of broader Israeli annexation and Judaization. “All of that is just to pass his plan to end the Palestinian presence,” he continued.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people will continue their legitimate struggle and popular resistance on all fronts against the Deal of Century.

“Our people will defend their independent national decision, whatever the price,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)