European Palestine Conference Campaigns Against Balfour Declaration

London, MINA – The European Palestine Conference on Sunday launched a campaign to condemn the Balfour Declaration, in commemoration of its 104th anniversary.

The conference called for the “interaction and participation” of Palestinian activists everywhere at the launch of the action on November 2. Quds Press reported.

Participation in the campaign consisted of delivering statements in front of embassies, filing protest petitions, holding seminars, lectures, political and human rights meetings, and various other popular events.

The conference also called for publication of the event and a tweet via the hashtag #104_Balfour.

The Balfour Declaration is the name of a letter sent by British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour on November 2, 1917, to the Jewish leader Lionel Walter de Rothschild, stating that the British government would make every effort to establish a national home for the Jews in Palestine.

The British then occupied Palestine, and worked to facilitate the immigration of Jews there in preparation for the creation of the “State of Israel” in 1948. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)