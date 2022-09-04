Palestinians Protest in Taybeh, Rejecting Israeli Policy of Demolishing Their Homes

Ramallah, MINA – On saturday, September 3, dozens of Palestinian citizens demonstrated in the Palestinian city of Taybeh, in the occupied lands in 1948, denouncing the Israeli policy of demolishing homes, the latest of which was an immediate demolition order issued against the homes of the Palestinian Abu Hajjaj family in the city.

The demonstration was organized at the entrance to the city, in which the Head of the Higher Follow-up Committee in occupied interior, Muhammad Baraka, and a number of Knesset members participated in, rejecting the policy of the illegal demolition of Palestinian homes by the Israeli occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Baraka said that he will call for a meeting soon, to discuss the issue of demolishing Palestinian homes by the Israeli occupation, under the pretext of their illegality.

He confirmed that there are dozens of demolition orders in many Palestinian cities and towns, noting that they are increasing significantly.

The Palestinians raised the banner demanding to stop the Israeli policy of demolition and protecting the threatened Palestinian homes.

They angrily chanted slogans denouncing the policy of “racial discrimination” against Palestinians citizens within the occupied Palestinian lands in 1948.

In recent months, the city of Taybeh has faced a fierce campaign by the Israeli regional settlement committee, which has been sending about 70 demolition orders against Palestinian buildings, including agricultural facilities, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

The occupation authorities increase its violations against the Palestinian land owners who are trying to obtain licenses to build on their own lands, amid impossible conditions to prevent them building their houses. (LKG/RE1)

