Palestinians in Gaza Strip Face Great Danger Due to Food Scarcity

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are right now facing great danger due to food scarcity amid the ongoing military aggresion has been waging by Israeli occupation since October 7, 2023.

“Palestinian families eat a half of meal every two days while residents in northern Gaza even cannot find Fodder to eat due to the war of extermination that Israel has been waging against the Strip for months,” said the Director Jenderal the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismai Al-Thawabta, as cited by Anadolu Agedncy on Monday.

“The Occupation prevent humanitarian aid trucks for reaching the northern Gaza Strip governorate. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is now long passed catastrophe stage,” he added.

Thawabta held the Israeli occupation’s responsible for blockading Gaza strip and preventing the arrival of aid to Gaza.

He also called for stopping attacks against civilians, ending war, and putting press on Israel to lift blockade in the Gaza strip.

However, Israel flouted the provisional ruling of the International Court Justice (ICJ) with continuing its military aggresion against the Gaza strip causing 28,176 Palestinian martyred, mostlu women and children and 67,784 other Injured, according to Palestinian Health Authority.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)