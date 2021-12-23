Palestinians Freedom Fighters Open Fire at Israeli Soldiers Near Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire on Wednesday evening at the occupation forces near the settlement of “Psagot”, which is built on Palestinian lands in Al-Bireh city, Ramallah governorate in the occupied West Bank.

The Hebrew media said that a speeding car opened fire at armed Israeli soldiers stationed near the “Psagot” settlement, without causing injuries among the soldiers.

Commenting on the event, the Israeli journalist Amir Bukhbut said, “It seems that the perpetrators fled to a nearby village, and security checks are being conducted in the place.”

The correspondent of the Hebrew Walla website said that the Israeli army command in the West Bank failed to stop the series of Palestinian attacks on the Israeli soldiers and settlers.

It is noteworthy that the cities of the West Bank and Jerusalem have recently witnessed stabbings and armed attacks by Palestinian youth against Israeli soldiers and settlers in response to the ongoing violations of their rights.

The security tension and escalation in the Palestinian territories has increased after the Israeli violations of the rights of female prisoners in Damoun prison and the isolation of the leadership of the prisoners’ movement inside the prisons. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)