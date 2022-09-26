Palestinians Celebrate Their Local Industries in Gaza Bazaar

Gaza, MINA – With very little resources available to them and nearly no freedom of movement outside Gaza whatsoever, Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip continue to create, sustaining a local economy and generating new jobs.

The ‘National Products Bazaar’ which was held in Gaza’s Rashad al-Shawa Center on Wednesday, to meet some of the local manufacturers in the Strip. The exhibition was organized by the Strip’s Ministry of National Economy.

Local businessmen exhibited their products which ranged from handicrafts to technological devices to clothes.

A small delegation of West Bank Palestinians managed to attend the event, injecting a hopeful spirit that the two Palestinian regions could finally have access to one another.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of National Economy in Gaza, Abdel Fattah Al-Zari’i told the Palestine Chronicle that the exhibition constitutes “an important impetus for local national industries.”

Home to a population of over 2 million, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years’-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)