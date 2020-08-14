Palestinians Call UAE-Israel Agreement Betrayal to Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority on Thursday said the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates betrayed Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.

“The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects and condemns the shocking statements of America, Israel and the UAE regarding normalizing relations,” said Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, in a televised statement.

“This move arose because of Israel’s insistence on ordaining the occupation and annexation of parts of the Palestinian territories,” he continued as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday, August 14.

Abu Rudeina emphasized that the Palestinian leadership views this move as a blow to the Arab peace initiative, the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summits and international legitimacy.

“This is an aggression against the Palestinian people, Palestinian rights and sanctity, especially Jerusalem and an independent Palestinian state on the border of June 4, 1967,” he said.

The spokesman condemned the move by the UAE to stop the illegal annexation trade to normalize relations with Israel and to use the Palestinian issue as a cover for this purpose.

The Palestinian leadership stressed that the UAE, or any other party, has no right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people.

“We do not allow anyone to interfere in Palestinian affairs or to report on our behalf about our legitimate rights,” he added.

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and the UAE had agreed to normalize relations to prevent Israel’s controversial plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE and Israel said the breakthrough would promote peace in the Middle East region and was testament to the three leaders’ bold diplomacy and vision, referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Netanyahu.

Under the deal, Israel will suspend plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and focus its efforts on expanding relations with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

“The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other countries are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal,” the statement said.

This development marks the third time an Arab country has opened full diplomatic relations with Israel and the UAE becomes the first Gulf Arab country to do so.

Other Arab countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are Egypt and Jordan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)