Palestinian Youths Clash With Israeli Forces in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – There was a fierce clash on Tuesday evening between Palestinian youths in Kober Village, Ramallah, who tried to block the Israeli invasion of the village.

Israeli troops fired organic bullets, sound and tear gas at residents and their homes.

While the youths gathered in the area managed to close the road blocking Israeli troops by throwing stones at them. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Wednesday, April 22.

A young Palestinian was reportedly wounded by the organic bullet fire of the Zionist forces and a number of others experienced shortness of breath.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medical team evacuated the injured to hospital and treated those who were experiencing shortness of breath.

The village, which is inhabited by around 6 thousand people, often experiences attacks from Israeli troops and Jewish settlers. They demolished trees, destroyed houses and seized land.

The 1993 Oslo Accord divided Kober Village into three zones, i.e. zone A, which was administratively and securely under the control of Palestinian Authority, zone B which was administratively under the control of the Palestinian Authority and security under the control of the Israeli invaders, and zone C, administratively and security under the control of Israeli occupiers.

Israel confiscated much of the village land for the purpose of building large settlements in the southwest of the “Hallamish” settlement built on northwestern Ramallah. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

￼