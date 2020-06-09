Palestinian Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Illegal Settlers

West Bank, MINA – A Palestinian toddler died Sunday night at the hospital, after being hit by an illegal Israeli Zionist settler in the city of Yatta, West Bank, South Khalil.

Palestinepost24, Monday early morning reported the statement of Palestinian Police spokesman Loai Irzeiqat, the two-and-a-half-year-old child had been rushed to the hospital but was beyond help and declared dead.

“Illegal settlers who hit the toddler fled the scene,” said Irzeiqat.

According to him, the identity of the Jewish settlers is still unknown, but confirmed that the settlers fled to an illegal Jewish settlement near the scene.

Something like this also happened last year, namely a seven-year-old Palestinian boy who died as a result of being hit by illegal Jewish settlers in the city of Tarqomia, west of Khalil. (T/RE1)

