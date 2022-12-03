Palestinian Students in Gaza Thank Indonesia for Solidarity with Palestine

Gaza, MINA – Today, Saturday, a group of Palestinian students in Gaza sent a message of thanks and appreciation to the Indonesian people for their support of the Palestinian cause, in a number of activities that were held in various Palestinian schools across the city, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education stressed the need to hold events in Palestinian schools as an expression of the Palestinian people’s thanks to the Indonesian state for its efforts toward the Palestinian cause.

The ministry called for “holding activities to express our thanks as Palestinians to the state, government, and people of Indonesia for their solidarity with the Palestinian people and the family, as they have been carrying out various activities within the month of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

It urged the participants in the events to raise the flags of Palestine and Indonesia next to each other, as an expression of the strong relationship between the two peoples.

As well, dozens of school students participated in raising the Palestinian and Indonesian flags, as well as raising banners expressing thanks and gratitude to Indonesia. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)