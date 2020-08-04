Palestinian Structures Bulldozed by Israel in south of West Bank

Bethlehem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Tuesday demolished animal sheds in a village east of Bethlehem, as owners of tin structures in the south of the West Bank.

Ahmad Ghazal, deputy head of Kisan village council, east of Bethlehem, told WAFA that an Israeli occupation force raided the village this morning with a bulldozer and proceeded to demolish animal shelters used by two local residents under the pretext of building without a permit.

He said the owners were informed only yesterday of the demolition order and given only 24 hours to empty them of their contents or they will be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation authority said today that it is going to expropriate 327 dunums of Kisan village land in order to expand the illegal settlement of Aibi Hanahal, built on village land, according to Hasan Breijieh, from the Wall and Settlements Resistance Committee.

He said Israel, which intends to build 224 new housing units in the illegal settlement, has been demolishing Palestinian homes in the area to clear it for its settlement expansion policy.

In the Masafer Yatta village of Shaab al-Batem, south of the West Bank, the Israeli army informed four residents of the intention to demolish their tin structures used to shelter their families under the pretext they were built without a permit, according to Rateb al-Jabour, coordinator for the Wall and Settlements Resistance Committee in the Hebron area.

He said that 20 people will be displaced if the demolition takes place.

Jabour said Israel is seeking to empty that area of its Palestinian residents in order to expand the illegal settlement of Avigal, built on expropriated Palestinian land.

He also said that the Israeli occupation has ordered today stop work on two tin homes and an animal barn in Sussiya village, in Masafer Yatta, with a goal to empty the village of its Palestinian residents in order to expand the nearby illegal settlement of Sossia. (T/RE1)

