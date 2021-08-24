Palestinian Resistance Shoots Down Israeli Drone

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance anti-aircraft guns in the Gaza Strip shot down an Israeli drone, on Monday night.

Witnesses said a Quad-Copter drone that entered Gaza was shot down, southeast of Khan Yunis. Quds Press reported on Monday night.

The drone, which is usually used to record videos and photos, entered the Gaza-Israel air border at the same time as Israeli warplanes carrying out an attack on the Palestinian resistance site of Qadisiyah, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Warplanes also bombed agricultural land in the Al-Fukhari area of ​​Gaza City.

No fatalities were reported. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)