Palestinian Resistance Control Israeli “Military Airship”

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” Fawzi Barhoum confirmed that the Palestinian resistance forces’ response to the Israeli military force that tried to penetrate east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip to withdraw the “military airship” and force them to retreat and withdraw, and that the resistance managed to control the airship “a brave and heroic act.”

Barhoum stressed that this brave and heroic act “reflects the importance and efficacy of the real practice of Palestinian resistance on the ground to confront the occupation and protect and defend our people.” MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

He added, “This jihadist spirit must be strengthened, escalated, and persisted in all the areas of the homeland,” adding that “we are very confident in the protectors of our homeland and the heroic resistance men who are great in confronting any Israeli aggression and breaking the prestige of the occupation.”

On Friday, the Palestinian resistance took control of an Israeli military monitoring airship that fell in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)