SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Residents in Rafah Need 40,000 Tents for Shelter

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)

Rafah, MINA – The Mayor of Rafah, Ahmed Al-Sufi, issued an urgent appeal to international organizations and relevant authorities to immediately intervene and provide 40,000 tents as shelters for the residents of Rafah, who have lost their homes due to widespread destruction caused by Israeli aggression, Palinfo reported.

Al-Sufi stated on Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Rafah is dire, with tens of thousands of people sleeping in the open under harsh weather conditions, including rain and strong winds, which have worsened their suffering and torn apart the makeshift tents where they sought refuge.

He mentioned that initial estimates indicate that around 90% of the housing units in the city have been destroyed, with approximately 52,000 housing units suffering varying degrees of damage.

The mayor explained that Rafah, which has become a disaster-stricken city, is no longer able to accommodate its affected population due to the lack of sustainable housing solutions. Therefore, an urgent international response is needed to save the residents from the dangers of homelessness, hunger, and disease. []

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Raid in West Bank

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestinian Tent rafah

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinian Residents in Rafah Need 40,000 Tents for Shelter

  • 4 hours ago
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Three UAE Humanitarian Aid Convoys Enter Gaza Strip via Rafah

  • Monday, 23 December 2024 - 13:22 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Bombs School Housing Displaced in Rafah

  • Thursday, 10 October 2024 - 17:10 WIB
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills Six Palestinians

  • Friday, 6 September 2024 - 16:32 WIB
Palestine

Four Civilians Killed by Israeli Bombing in Rafah

  • Thursday, 29 August 2024 - 16:58 WIB
Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Demolish Water Reservoir in Rafah amid Water Crisis

  • Tuesday, 30 July 2024 - 16:05 WIB
Load More
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 11:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:29 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas (foto: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us