Palestinian Residents in Rafah Need 40,000 Tents for Shelter

Rafah, MINA – The Mayor of Rafah, Ahmed Al-Sufi, issued an urgent appeal to international organizations and relevant authorities to immediately intervene and provide 40,000 tents as shelters for the residents of Rafah, who have lost their homes due to widespread destruction caused by Israeli aggression, Palinfo reported.

Al-Sufi stated on Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Rafah is dire, with tens of thousands of people sleeping in the open under harsh weather conditions, including rain and strong winds, which have worsened their suffering and torn apart the makeshift tents where they sought refuge.

He mentioned that initial estimates indicate that around 90% of the housing units in the city have been destroyed, with approximately 52,000 housing units suffering varying degrees of damage.

The mayor explained that Rafah, which has become a disaster-stricken city, is no longer able to accommodate its affected population due to the lack of sustainable housing solutions. Therefore, an urgent international response is needed to save the residents from the dangers of homelessness, hunger, and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)