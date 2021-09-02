Palestinian Protests for 14 Years of Gaza Blockade

Palestinian demonstrators on the Gaza-Israel border became suffocated by inhaling tear gas by Israeli troops. (Mohamad Shaaban/MINA)

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian protesters fainted on Wednesday,when Israeli occupation forces attacked hundreds of protesters demonstrating on Gaza’s eastern border.

The civilian demonstration, which has entered its third week as a protest against Israel’s 14-year blockade of Gaza, Palestine, Wafa reported.

Israeli soldiers stationed along the border line opened fire and tear gas at the protesters to disperse them, causing a number of people to faint from inhaling the gas.

At least one death and 80 injuries have been reported among Palestinian protesters during the ongoing border protests over the past two weeks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)