Palestinian Prisoners Reject to Enter Rooms After Friday Prayers

Gaza, MINA – The Prisoners Information Office said that the prisoners in all the occupation prisons refuse to enter the rooms after the Friday prayer ends, in rejection of the punitive measures by the Israeli prisons adminstration.

The office added that the prison administration is threatening to repress the prisoners after their refusal to enter the rooms, and a state of tension prevails in prisons, stressing that prisons are witnessing a state of extreme tension, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The office expressed its fear for the prisoners’ lives due to the brutality of the occupation, as the occupation prisons administration pushed with huge reinforcements from the suppression units, fearing the prisoners’ rebellion after Friday prayers in all prisons.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Authority said this Friday morning that “the prisoner movement’s uprising continues on its sixth day inside the various prisons of the occupation, escalating their struggle steps in the face of the occupation, in refusal to subject them to Friday prayers by searching them.”

The occupation’s prisons and detention centers are witnessing a state of tension, due to the repressive violations of the occupation against the prisoners and restrictions on them, while the administrative prisoners continue to boycott the occupation courts for the 41st consecutive day.

The Nafha prison administration had informed the prisoners in all sections that they would be searched when they went out their rooms for Friday prayers, while the Prisoners’ Affairs Authority confirmed that “the prisoners rejected the decision and will perform Friday prayers inside the rooms and will not submit to the pressures of the prison administration, which is trying to destabilize their struggle.”

For its part, the “Wa’ed Association for Prisoners” considered Friday prayers to be held under the condition of subjecting the prisoners to searches, as a serious violation and prejudice to the prisoners’ religious rituals, and a clear violation of all international laws and human argeements. (LKG/RE1)

