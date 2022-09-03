Palestinian Prisoners Dissolve Regulatory Bodies Inside Israeli Prisons

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons dissolved the regulatory bodies of all factions inside the jails on Sunday, in the context of escalating their steps against the Israeli prison administration’s violations.

This step forces the prison administration to confront the Palestinian prisoners as individuals, and the prisoners took it as a protest step against the occupation’s repudiation of previous understandings with the prisoners, which guarantee part of their basic rights in the prisons.

A state of extreme tension prevails in the sections of the prisoners in the occupation prisons, with the continuation of their protests demanding their rights.

The number of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons is about 4,550, including 31 women, and about 175 minors, including a girl, and more than 700 are in administrative detention. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)