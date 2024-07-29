Palestinian President’s Religious Affairs Advisor to Visit Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Bambang Soesatyo, the 16th Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) of Indonesia, along with KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), will welcome Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Palestinian Authority’s Advisor for Religious Affairs and Chief Sharia Judge, at the MPR headquarters in Jakarta on Friday, August 9, 2024.

This visit is expected to enhance the strong relationship between Indonesia and Palestine, as well as facilitate a deeper discussion on the current situation in Palestine and the necessary steps to end the conflict and violence in Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

“Indonesia has always been at the forefront in supporting Palestine towards achieving full independence,” said Bamsoet after meeting with PBNU Chairman KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf in Jakarta on Sunday.

He noted that this commitment was reflected in the spirit of the 1955 Asian-African Conference (KAA 1955) initiated by Indonesian President Sukarno. President Sukarno emphasized in a 1962 speech that as long as Palestine’s independence was not granted to the Palestinian people, Indonesia would continue to oppose Israeli occupation.

The 20th Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and the 7th Chair of the House’s Law & Security Commission explained that Palestinian independence remains a ‘homework’ for the KAA 1955 participating countries, as Palestine is the only country among the participants that still does not enjoy complete independence.

He said, the spirit of KAA 1955 in supporting Palestine’s struggle for independence has been continued by the MPR through the establishment of the World Consultative Assembly Forum. This forum, initiated by the MPR, includes various legislative bodies from around the world.

“The World Consultative Assembly Forum was established in Bandung in October 2022. It was attended by 15 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and two international organizations, PUIC (Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States) and the Muslim World League ,” Bamsoet explained.

The meeting resulted in the Bandung Declaration, which includes seven statements, one of which affirms that the Palestinian issue remains central until Palestinian independence and self-determination are achieved, with Palestine established as a sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital according to international legal frameworks .

Efforts to achieve peace in Palestine are increasingly gaining international recognition. On July 19, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s ongoing presence in Palestinian territories as illegal and in violation of international law. This historic ruling could serve as a momentum for Palestinian independence and peace.

In addition to rallying international support for Palestine, Indonesia has sent over 4,500 tons of humanitarian aid and committed to providing USD 500,000 in humanitarian assistance through the International Labor Organization (ILO).

“Besides government aid, the humanitarian support and solidarity from various community groups in Indonesia are also significant, demonstrating that Indonesia stands firmly with Palestine,” concluded Bamsoet. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)