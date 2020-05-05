Palestinian President Joins Virtual NAM Summit

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas participated in the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the NAM.

President Abbas delivered an online address at the summit focusing on the war against the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday night. Thus quoted from WAFA News Agency on Sunday, May 4.

However, as part of his speech, Abbas gave a brief presentation to heads of state and government about the impact of the prospective measures of Israeli occupation authority to implement sovereignty, or in other words to annex, the Jordan Valley and illegal colonial settlements in the occupied West Bank.

He also stressed the need to hold an international peace conference based on international law and the UN resolutions with the aim of ending Israeli occupation and building an independent Palestinian state that coexists in peace and security with Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital and on the basis of the 4 June 1967 border.

The international conference is also to resolve all issues of final status, especially the problem of refugees and prisoners, in accordance with all relevant UN resolutions.

The Palestinian president at the summit under the motto “United against COVID-19”, also explained the Palestinian efforts to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The summit is expected to end with a political declaration and a series of steps identified to improve coordination between NAM member states in their joint struggle against COVID-19.

The video streaming conference is attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande from Nigeria, Chairman of the African Union President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi from Egypt, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

NAM is a grouping of the largest countries outside the United Nations, which consists of 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It was established as a follow-up to the results of the Asian-African Conference held April 1955 in Bandung, Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)