Palestinian PM: US Can No Longer Be the Sole Mediator of Peace

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh. Photo: WAFA

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said the United States (US) can no longer be the sole mediator in the peace process of his country with Israel.

“We all know that the United States has a strategic relationship with their side (Israel). Therefore, it cannot be an objective intermediary, ”said Shtayyeh as quoted in his interview with France24 on Thursday.

According to him, wider international involvement is needed to produce a two-state solution.

“We want to see the involvement of the European Union, Russia, the United Nations or maybe regional players like Jordan, Egypt and China,” he explained.

But he still acknowledged the big role of the US in the process of peace in his country, especially with the new government of Joe Biden.

He expressed confidence that after his first contact with the Biden administration, the US would soon reopen the Palestinian Diplomatic Bureau in Washington and the US Consulate in East Jerusalem and would continue assistance to his country.

Shtayyeh also had to admit that the new US administration is unlikely to overturn the Trump administration’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

