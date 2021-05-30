Palestinian PM Discusses the Reconstruction of Gaza with Swedish Foreign Minister

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Saturday discussed in a virtual meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the efforts to provide the financial assistance for this endeavor, stressing that it should be done through the Palestinian Authority.

They also discussed the need to have a serious political path within a multinational framework that ends the occupation and guarantees the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, WAFA reported.

“We seek to accelerate the arrival of relief aid to the Gaza Strip, and the reconstruction process must begin according to new mechanisms that ensure its completion within an acceptable time frame, away from the old mechanism imposed by Israel, which was the reason for the slow process,” said Prime Minister Shtayyeh.

He reiterated the importance of holding elections in all the Palestinian territories, calling on Sweden to continue pressure on Israel to allow them to be held in Jerusalem, and to ensure that Jerusalem residents be able to participate in them as candidates and voting.

The two sides also discussed the importance of continuing to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to enable it to serve millions of Palestinian refugees in many countries, with Shtayyeh thanking Stockholm for being one of the most important donors to the agency.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)