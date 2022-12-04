Palestinian Ministry of Education Appreciate AWG’s Palestine Solidarity Month

Letter from the Palestinian Ministry of Education urging schools to fly the Indonesian flag as an expression of gratitude for holding the Palestine Solidarity Month. (Photo: Special)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education urged schools to raise the Indonesian flag and listen to the Indonesia Raya anthem, as an expression of gratitude for Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) which was held by Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

On Saturday, a number of school students throughout Gaza City, Palestine sent messages of gratitude and appreciation to the Indonesian people for their support for the Palestinian cause.

“The Ministry calls for holding activities to express our gratitude as Palestinians to the state, government and people of Indonesia for their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their families, because they have carried out various activities in the Palestinian Solidarity Month,” the ministry said in a circular letter which was received by MINA.

In his letter, the Ministry asked the event participants to raise the Palestinian and Indonesian flags side by side, as an expression of the strong relationship between the two nations.

The activity was attended by dozens of school students who raised the flags of Palestine and Indonesia, as well as hoisting banners thanking Indonesia.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) has just concluded the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) to coincide with the International Palestine Solidarity Day set by the United Nations, namely on November 29.

BSP 2022 held throughout November with various activities, namely; coloring contest for Al-Aqsa Mosque, speech competition, writing articles, cooking tumpeng, and futsal which was attended by students and santri, from the early childhood level to college students and the general public.

Then the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags on several mountain peaks in Java and Sumatra, the Aqsa love bicycle relay (gowes) from Jambi and Semarang Provinces, Central Java to finish at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, covering a distance of more than 1,300 km, Millennial Peace Maker Forum discussions in Lampung, and closed with a workshop and the launch of the book “Reading the Protocol of Zion: The Blue Print of Jews Controlling the World” by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur. (T/RE1)

