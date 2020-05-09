Palestinian Leader Rejects Israeli Close Accounts of Detainees’ Families

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian leaders vowed on Friday to oppose Israeli military orders that force banks to close accounts held by detainee families, Thus quoted from New Arab reported on Saturday, May 9.

Palestinian officials had previously announced that Israel was forcing banks in the occupied West Bank to close accounts held by detainee families in Israeli prisons.

Israel intends to prevent Palestinian Authority from providing benefits to the families of prisoners.

Israel has long objected to the payment of benefits by the Palestinian Authority to the families of prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including fighters. The Israeli government accuses the Palestinian government of respecting “terrorism”.

While the Ramallah Government views the payment as a social safety net for those who have lived under military occupation for decades.

Payments are made to around 11,000 individuals and families.

On Friday night, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the bank had agreed to reopen the account.

“Families of detainees can activate their bank accounts starting on Sunday,” he said in a statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)