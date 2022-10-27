Palestinian Independence is National Unity

Jakarta, MINA – Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur conveyed messages to the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh during the Private Meeting between Indonesia Religious, Non-Moslem Leaders held in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Muslims and the Indonesian people support Palestine on the basis of humanity, religion and the constitution. Indonesian’s support for Palestine will not fade until death.

“We always support Palestine on the basis of humanity, religion and the constitution,” he stressed in front of Prime Minister Shtayyeh.

Imam Yakhsyallah also said that the key to victory in the struggle is unity. As the struggle of the Indonesian to achieve independence, the main and key resource is national unity.

“Palestine can imitate the struggle of the Indonesian. Even though we have different religions, ethnicities, languages, and organizations, we are able to build unity,” he explained.

The support of the Indonesian for Palestine will not stop until they achieve independence and Muslims can pray in congregation at the Aqsa Mosque and other religions can worship safely, without interference in Jerusalem (Al-Quds).

“The struggle to liberate Al Aqsa is the responsibility of all Muslims,” ​​said Imaam Yakhsyallah, who is also the International Al-Quds Ambassador.

Prime Minister Shtayyeh in his speech said that the moment of meeting with leaders in Indonesia was very special and will not be forgotten.

He expressed his gratitude and warm greetings from the Indonesian. All input and advice will be the basis for the Palestinian people’s struggle to fight against the Zionist Israel and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)