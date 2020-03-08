Palestinian Health Ministry: Coronavirus Cases in Bethlehem Rise to 19

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus has risen to 19 in the Bethlehem district, in the southern West Bank.

According to WAFA, three people who came in contact with the infected cases at Angel Hotel in Bethlehem were tested positive and placed in quarantine, said the ministry.

It said tests were conducted until today on 500 people suspected of contracting the disease but all turned out negative.

It said 32 others are kept in a quarantine at Angel Hotel in Bethlehem, the same hotel were the confirmed 16 cases of coronavirus are kept, and 15 others at Paradise Hotel also in Bethlehem where infected tourists seem to have been.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)