Palestinian Forces Declare Next Tuesday A “Day of Rage”in Support of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa

Gaza, MINA – Next Tuesday, Palestinian national and Islamic forces declared a “day of Palestinian rage” in Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the occupied interior, in support of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The forces said, in a statement issued on Sunday, “Let all of Palestine and its people rise up inside and in the diaspora and under the Palestinian flag in support of Jerusalem, and protection for it and its neighborhoods, and for the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”. Thus, it was quoted from Quds Press.

The National and Islamic Forces Committee includes the factions of the Liberation Organization, the most important of which is the “Fatah” movement, in addition to the “Hamas” and “Islamic Jihad”.

It called on the Palestinian people in the occupied territories of 1948, and in the occupied West Bank, to crawl towards Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque next Tuesday to protect it,” calling on “the rebellious Palestinian youth to confront the settlers’ arrogance and thwart the march of the flags.”

The forces demanded, the military arms of the resistance in Palestine, and the resistance forces in Lebanon and wherever they are found in the entire Arab region, to declare a state of alert and readiness to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque if necessary, according to the statement.

The Follow-up Committee also called on the free people of the world everywhere to move in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause, and to stop the occupation’s aggression against it and its sanctities, so that the whole world knows that the continuation of the Zionist violations and encroachments in Jerusalem keeps the lightning strikes and the confrontation going on, according to the statement.

They called for organizing marches in all Palestinian governorates under the banner of the Palestinian flag, in all squares and in the diaspora camps, coinciding with the launch of the media march of Jewish extremists.

The forces stressed the continuation of confronting the occupation and the settlers’ flocks after they announced the organization of the flags march next Tuesday, in a flagrant violation of the sanctities and Jerusalem.

“Our people and our rebellious youth will not allow the occupation and herds of settlers to violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic and Christian sanctities.”

“The Palestinian people prove day after day that they are the owner of the land and the holy sites and a faithful guardian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and will not allow under any circumstances the Zionist extremists to impose their false narrative in Jerusalem and its surroundings, and will not remain silent on all the attempts through which the war criminal Netanyahu and all the leaders of the occupation seek.” To adopt a scorched-earth policy and create crises for his opponents at the expense of innocent blood in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.”

A few days ago, the Israeli Cabinet, the Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs, had allowed the march to be organized, on Tuesday, but left the matter of agreeing on its course to the police and the right-wing organizations that called for it.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation stated, at the time, that the march would meet at Bab al-Amud (one of the gates of the Old City), but it would not pass through the Muslim quarter of the town.

The march will include rituals and dances with the Israeli flags at the Damascus Gate, according to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation.

The forces indicated that the march will start from “West Jerusalem”, passing through Bab al-Amud, then to Bab al-Khalil, one of the gates of the Old City, and up to al-Buraq Square.

The march is known as the Flags March to celebrate the declaration of the Israeli occupation, Jerusalem as its unified capital following its occupation and annexation in 1967, and thousands of people participate in it and reach occupied Jerusalem and pass along and within the walls of the old city, the main market and the Islamic neighborhood within it.

The daily protests that took place in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood about two months ago expanded against the backdrop of the threat to expel Palestinian families from their homes to different parts of Jerusalem, especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

The case led to a bloody escalation with the Gaza Strip that lasted for 11 days and led to the death of 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, and massive destruction in the besieged strip. (T/RE1)