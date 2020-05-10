Palestinian Embassy Thanks to Malaysia for Medical Assistance

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur expresses thank to Malaysian Government for the medical supply assistance to their country to fight Covid-19.

The embassy on a statement said the supplies arrived at the right time for countries around the world to arrange a pandemic, thus quoted from New Straits Times on Sunday, May 10.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar in collaboration with the non-governmental organization (NGO) Amal THZ contributed a total of 1 million face masks, 500,000 rubber gloves and 500 face shields to Palestinian Ambassador Walid Abu Ali.

“We will agree that this will reach Palestine, both in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian Health Ministry will be in charge of all hospitals there,” Walid added.

The embassy added that the assistance would be sent to Palestine on Sunday by AirAsia via Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan.

“We announce our views to the Malaysian government about re-using the same to bring back the Palestinians who are stranded here, and Wisma Putra welcomes them to pay attention,” he said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)